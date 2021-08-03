Bayern Munich have had their German Cup tie on Friday postponed after COVID-19 hit their fifth-tier opponents, while there are doubts at Borussia Dortmund where Julian Brandt and Thomas Meunier tested positive for the virus.

The first round of the German Cup takes place this weekend without Bayern, the German FA announced Tuesday, after the squad of Bremen-based opponents Bremer SV were quarantined for 14 days as three players tested positive.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta