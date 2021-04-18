Bayern Munich’s management on Sunday voiced disapproval at coach Hansi Flick for disclosing that he is seeking to quit his contract by the end of the season—well before it expires in 2023.

The club’s board said Flick informed it of his plans on Saturday but both sides had agreed to focus on this week’s games, against Leverkusen on Tuesday and then at Mainz on April 24, “so as not to disrupt the full concentration of the entire club”.

“FC Bayern disapproves of the one-sided communication by Hansi Flick that has now taken place and will continue the talks as agreed after the match in Mainz,” the club added in a terse statement.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta