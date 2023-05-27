Minutes after Bayern Munich clinched an 11th straight Bundesliga title on Saturday, the club said they had fired chairman Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Kahn later complained on Twitter that he had been banned from attending the club’s title celebration.

“You have probably heard what we have decided with the supervisory board,” club president Herbert Hainer told media in the mixed zone in Cologne where, the club salvaged their 33rd German league title when Jamal Musiala hit an 89th-minute winner.

