Second-placed Bayern Munich are eager to stamp their authority on the Bundesliga with a win at current leaders Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday in their third top-of-the-table clash already this season.

Under their Dutch coach Peter Bosz, Leverkusen are the only club still unbeaten in the German league.

They are a point ahead of Bayern after Wednesday’s 4-0 thumping of Cologne.

In contrast, Bayern needed two Robert Lewandowski goals and Manuel Neuer’s saves to see off Wolfsburg 2-1 in midweek having drawn their two previous games.

Mounting injuries and a dense fixture list have taken their toll on Bayern who have looked jaded in recent weeks.

Lewandowski, who won FIFA’s ‘The Best” award for player of the year on Thursday, says Saturday’s showdown gives Bayern the chance to shake off any fatigue in their final league game of 2020 before a two-week winter break.

