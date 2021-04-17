Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick revealed Saturday he wants to quit the Bundesliga leaders even after their 3-2 win at Wolfsburg left the champions seven points clear at the top of the table and on the verge of a ninth straight league title.

“I told the team that I informed the club during the week that I want out of my contract at the end of the season,” Flick told Sky amid tensions with sports director Hasan Salihamidzic

“It wasn’t an easy decision for me.”

Being released from his Bayern contract would clear the way for Flick to take charge of Germany after Euro 2020.

