Harry Kane’s fourth goal in four Bundesliga games was not enough as Bayern Munich were held to a 2-2 home draw by Bayer Leverkusen on Friday, with Exequiel Palacios netting a dramatic injury-time penalty.

Kane opened the scoring just seven minutes in, heading home from close range, but Leverkusen hit back shortly afterwards through Alex Grimaldo’s superb free-kick.

Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka looked to have secured Bayern the three points when he scored with four minutes remaining, but a VAR review in injury time showed a foul by Alphonso Davies, bringing Palacios to the spot.

The Argentinian converted to ensure his side remained unbeaten this season.

Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen remain ahead of reigning champions Bayern at the top of the table on goal difference, with both sides on 10 points from four matches.

