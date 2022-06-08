Bayern Munich have doubled down by again telling Robert Lewandowski that he cannot leave before his contract expires next year.

The 33-year-old Poland star has been linked with a transfer to Barcelona, but Bayern insist Lewandowski must fulfil his contract which runs out in June 2023.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told German daily Bild that during a phone call with Lewandowski on Tuesday he “clearly explained our position on his contract situation to him”.

