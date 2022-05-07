Bayern Munich will look to ease the headache from their Ibiza trip with a convincing home win over relegation-threatened Stuttgart this Sunday before finally lifting the Bundesliga trophy.
Bayern have been heavily criticised for allowing the bulk of their squad to fly to Ibiza for a two-day mini break immediately after last Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Mainz.
The lacklustre display at Mainz suggested Bayern’s stars had switched off a week after being confirmed Bundesliga champions for the 10th straight season.
