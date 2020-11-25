Holders Bayern Munich are short on defenders for Wednesday’s home Champions League match against Red Bull Salzburg with Niklas Suele out and Lucas Hernandez only likely to start on the bench.

Bayern have won their first three games in Group A and will qualify for the last 16 if the European champions beat Salzburg, who lost 6-2 at home when the sides met in early November.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick says centre-back Suele needs to work on his fitness, while Hernandez, who can play left-back or centre-back, could start “on the bench”.

Suele was substituted at half-time when Germany were routed 6-0 by Spain last Tuesday on his first appearance since testing positive for Covid-19.

“He (Suele) is behind in training, so we have to make up for that,” Flick said Tuesday.

“Now we’re hoping he’ll play on Saturday,” Flick added with Bayern due to face Stuttgart away in the league this weekend.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta