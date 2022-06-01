Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich announced Wednesday the opening of club offices in Bangkok, their third location outside Germany.

After opening premises in New York in 2014 and Shanghai in 2017, the offices in the Thai capital will serve Bayern’s interests in Southeast Asia, India and Oceania, the club said in a statement.

“The office in Bangkok is an important step for FC Bayern,” said club CEO Oliver Kahn.

