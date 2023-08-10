Bayern Munich have reached an agreement to sign England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham, for a Bundesliga record fee of over 100 million euros ($110 million), reports said Thursday.

Talks between the two clubs had been ongoing for several weeks, as Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy pushed for a higher fee, aware that Kane could leave on a free at the end of his deal in 2024.

Bayern have reportedly submitted their final bid for the 30-year-old striker, breaking through the 100-million-euro barrier for the first time.

The Athletic reported the deal between the two clubs first, and was followed by Sky Sports and several other British and German media.

