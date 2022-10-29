Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann lauded his “fun to watch” side as they reclaimed the Bundesliga’s top spot with a dominant 6-2 home defeat of Mainz.

“It is a lot of fun to watch them. (We are) a great mix of quality and configuration,” Nagelsmann said.

“Huge compliments (to the team). It’s unbelievable at the moment.”

Sublime performances from forwards Jamal Musiala and Sadio Mane pushed Bayern two points clear at the top of the table, the first time they have led the league since August.

Serge Gnabry opened the scoring after just six minutes thanks to an assist from Mane, while teenager Musiala scored his seventh league goal of the season in the 28th minute.

