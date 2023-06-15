Bayern Munich have been forced to repay over €200,000 for failing to meet minimum wage requirements over a five-year period, Bavarian customs authorities announced on Thursday.

The club must also pay approximately €45,000 in unpaid social security contributions.

The investigation found Bayern underpaid employees from 2016 to 2021.

The Munich customs office issued a statement on Thursday saying Bayern had employed workers, mostly in the club’s youth training centre, on limited hours contracts, but “the actual level of employment was far higher.”

“The club did not pay the minimum wage at the youth training centre it operates” the office said in a statement.

In a press release on Thursday, Bayern apologised for the incident, saying “it was never FC Bayern Munich’s intention to withhold employees from their legitimate wages.”

