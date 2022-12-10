Bayern Munich suffered a major blow on Saturday with their iconic goalkeeper Manuel Neuer announcing he will be out for the rest of the season after breaking his leg skiing.

Neuer had gone for a break to try and get over Germany’s first-round exit at the World Cup.

“Hey guys,” he wrote on Instagram with a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed with his thumb raised.

“What can I say, the end of the year could definitely have gone better...

“While I was trying to get my head clear while ski touring, I suffered a lower leg fracture.

“Yesterday’s surgery went well. Many thanks to the doctors!

“It hurts to know that the current season is over for me.”

