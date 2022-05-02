Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have been criticised for last weekend’s two-day “team-building” trip to Ibiza immediately after Saturday’s shock defeat at Mainz.

A week after being crowned Bundesliga champions for the 10th straight season, Bayern crashed to a 3-1 loss at mid-table Mainz, who also hit the woodwork four times in a deserved win.

Right after the game the majority of the Bayern squad flew to the Spanish island of Ibiza for a two-day break on Sunday and Monday, which sports director Hasan Salihamidzic had sanctioned as a “team-building measure”.

Germany legend and former Bayern midfielder Lothar Matthaeus told Sky he felt that the trip to the party island “isn’t on. Especially after a game like that.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta