Shell-shocked Bayern Munich suffered their heaviest defeat in the German Cup Wednesday when their star-studded team was thrashed 5-0 at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Full-strength Bayern conceded the first goal after just 71 seconds and were 3-0 down with 21 minutes played.

It was the first time for 27 years Bayern have conceded so many goals so early in any competition.

It is Bayern’s heaviest German Cup defeat, eclipsing a 5-1 quarter-final defeat at Cologne in 1972.

French midfielder Kouadio Kone grabbed his first goal for Gladbach with barely a minute gone, then Algerian defender Ramy Bensebaini and Swiss striker Breel Embolo both scored twice in the rout.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta