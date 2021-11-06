Bayern Munich opened a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga Saturday with a 2-1 home win over Freiburg, who suffered their first defeat in any competition this season.

Leon Goretzka put Bayern ahead with half an hour gone at Munich’s Allianz Arena before Robert Lewandowski bagged his 13th Bundesliga goal this season to make it 2-0 with 15 minutes left.

Bayern have now scored 100 goals this calendar year, one short of the record for a German club, set when Cologne netted 101 times in 1977.

