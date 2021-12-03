Bayern Munich hope Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka can shake off a hip injury to feature in their Bundesliga showdown at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

“With Leon, the chances are 60/40, so it won’t be decided until tomorrow. There is a pain issue,” Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann said Friday.

“I hope he plays, but the game is too big to let someone play who is not at 100 percent.”

German league leaders Bayern are just a point ahead of second-placed Dortmund going into the match at Signal Iduna Park.

