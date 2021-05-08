Bayern Munich were handed the Bundesliga champions for the ninth straight season Saturday, thanks to Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 win over second-placed RB Leipig.

England winger Jadon Sancho netted twice in Dortmund’s home win which crowned Bayern as champions without kicking a ball before their home game against Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday.

Before they even kick off, Bayern have an unassailable 71 points to Leipzig’s 64.

“I don’t think anyone has ever become champions before while in the team bus on the way to the stadium!” Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic said in congratulating Bayern.

