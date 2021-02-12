France defender Dayot Upamecano will join Bayern Munich from Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig next season, according to reports Friday.

Both magazine Kicker and daily Bild say Bayern will pay 43 million euros ($52 million) to activate the buy-out clause in Upamecano’s Leipzig contract, which runs until 2023.

European champions Bayern appear to have fought off competition from Liverpool and Chelsea, who also wanted to sign the centre-back.

Upamecano will replace David Alaba, 28, who is set to leave Bayern when his contract expires in June after repeatedly turning down extension offers.

Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic told Bild he could confirm the transfer of the 22-year-old Upamecano.

