Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said the side would “not rush anything” as captain Manuel Neuer edged closer to a return from injury after almost 12 months on the sidelines.

“The sensationally good news is that Manu is back in training,” Tuchel said at a press conference on Friday, but indicated Bayern “would not get hectic and would not rush anything, despite the euphoria from all of us and from me.

“That’s why we’re waiting a few more training sessions.”

The manager said number two goalkeeper Sven Ulreich would play Bayern’s next two matches away at Mainz and Galatasaray, hinting the 2014 World Cup winner may return for the home match against Darmstadt on October 28.

