Bayern Munich climbed to within one point of Bundesliga leaders Union Berlin after a comfortable 2-0 win away at Hoffenheim on Saturday.
Bayern took the lead in the 17th minute when 19-year-old Jamal Musiala sidefooted in a corner from Joshua Kimmich while unmarked at the far post.
Bayern striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting then doubled the visitors’ lead after 38 minutes, racking up his fourth goal in three games.
