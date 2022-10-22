Bayern Munich climbed to within one point of Bundesliga leaders Union Berlin after a comfortable 2-0 win away at Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Bayern took the lead in the 17th minute when 19-year-old Jamal Musiala sidefooted in a corner from Joshua Kimmich while unmarked at the far post.

Bayern striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting then doubled the visitors’ lead after 38 minutes, racking up his fourth goal in three games.

