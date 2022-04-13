There were 70,000 at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday, but you could have heard a pin drop among home Bayern Munich fans when Villarreal equalised with two minutes left to dump the Germans out of the Champions League.

When they were paired with Spanish side Villarreal in last month’s quarter-finals draw, Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic chuckled gleefully, “It’s very manageable”.

Yet it was Villarreal coach Unai Emery left leaping with joy on the sidelines in Munich after Samuel Chukwueze chipped in with two minutes left to snatch a 1-1 second leg draw and seal a 2-1 aggregate win.

