Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting continued his lethal form up front for Bayern Munich Tuesday as the German giants beat Inter Milan 2-0 to complete a perfect record in the Champions League group stage.

Choupo-Moting scored for the sixth game in a row with a brilliant long-range strike in the second half to hand Bayern a comfortable win in Munich.

Victory made it six wins in six games in the group stage for Bayern — the second time in a row and the third time in four years they have achieved the feat.

With Bayern already group winners and Inter safe in second place ahead of kick-off, both coaches rested several star players for what was essentially a dead rubber fixture in Group C.

Yet the game still fizzed in the opening minutes, as both keepers were tested by stinging, long-range efforts from Joshua Kimmich and Nicolo Barella.

