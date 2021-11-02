Robert Lewandowski marked reaching the milestone of 100 Champions League appearances with a hat-trick on Tuesday as Bayern Munich punched their ticket for the last 16 with a 5-2 home win over Benfica.

Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane scored for Bayern at the Allianz Arena while Benfica’s Morato and Darwin Nunez netted for the visitors.

Lewandowski, who also had a penalty saved, has now chalked up 81 Champions League goals and 100 appearances since his competition debut for ex-club Dortmund a decade ago.

