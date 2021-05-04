Bayern Munich have already rewritten the history books of the EuroLeague by being the first German side to feature in the playoffs. On Tuesday, Andrea Trinchieri’s men can be the first German side to make it past the first round. Bayern and Pablo Lasso’s Real Madrid will also have the chance to set a new precedent as the first teams to comeback from 2-0 to progress in the next round.

Bayern have moved past Olimpia Milano’s Kyle Hines, Sergio Rodirguez and Malcolm Delany to tie the series at 2-2 last week and coach Trinchieri believes the best way to go is by continuing what they have been doing all season.

“Of course it’s a big game, but it’s also important that we maintain our composure, enjoy the moment, play hard and with focus, and again, just enjoy it,” Trinchieri said.

