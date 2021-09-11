Bayern Munich new signing Marcel Sabitzer is relishing returning to former club RB Leipzig on Saturday, but he expects a frosty reception on his debut for the Bundesliga champions.

Leipzig finished runners-up to Bayern last season and Saturday’s league clash at the Red Bull Arena is an early chance for both clubs to throw down a marker.

Sabitzer, the Leipzig captain, joined Bayern last week to reunite with coach Julian Nagelsmann and defender Dayot Upamecano, who both moved to Munich this season.

