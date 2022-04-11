Bayern Munich stars have vowed to knock Villarreal out of the Champions League with Leon Goretzka insisting the German giants are relishing the pressure of Tuesday’s must-win home quarter-final.

“We love these moments and it’s what the fans want to see,” said Goretzka, still sporting a black eye from the bruising first-leg defeat in Spain.

The Germany midfielder predicts that an electric atmosphere at Munich’s Allianz Arena will inspire an improved – “Bayern-like” – performance from the hosts.

