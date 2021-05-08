Bayern Munich make their second attempt to wrap up the Bundesliga title on Saturday after Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig clash earlier in a rehearsal for next week’s German Cup final.

A 2-1 defeat at relegation-threatened Mainz a fortnight ago cost Bayern the chance to be confirmed Bundesliga champions for the ninth straight season.

With three games left, they can now secure the title at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach late on Saturday.

However, Bayern’s seven-point lead at the top could be cut before kick-off as second-placed Leipzig head to Dortmund earlier in the day.

