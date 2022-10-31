Bayern Munich right-back Lucas Hernandez returned to training on Monday after a lengthy injury lay-off in a boost to France ahead of next month’s World Cup.

Hernandez, 26, suffered a groin injury in Bayern’s 2-0 win against Barcelona in mid-September.

His return to training is timely for France coach Didier Deschamps who unveils his World Cup squad on November 9.

Bayern face Inter in an inconsequential Champions League outing with Julian Nagelsmann’s side already assured of top spot in their group.

The Bayern coach told a post-training press conference that Hernandez would sit out Tuesday’s meeting with Inter.

But the Frenchman will have three further opportunities to hone his match fitness in league fixtures against Hertha Berlin, Werder Bremen and Schalke before the Bundesliga shuts down ahead of the November 20 start of the World Cup in Qatar.

Click here for full story