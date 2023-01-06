Bayern Munich full-back Noussair Mazraoui looks set to miss several weeks after a medical check revealed the Morocco international was suffering from a heart issue.

Bayern on Friday tweeted Mazraoui underwent a medical check which showed an inflammation of the pericardium, a thin sac surrounding the heart, and would miss the club’s winter training program in Qatar.

Mazraoui tested positive for Covid-19 during the Qatar World Cup, forcing him to miss Morocco’s quarter final clash with Portugal, before returning for their semi-final meeting with France.

The news comes at a bad time for Bayern, who have several players under long-term injury clouds.

Defender Lucas Hernandez tore his ACL at the World Cup and will miss at least the rest of the season, as will captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who broke his leg skiing on his return from Qatar.

