Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann dodged suspension but was handed a large fine Wednesday for “unsportsmanlike” comments made to referees after his side’s 3-2 loss at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The 50,000 euro ($53,200) fine, handed down by the German FA (DFB), means Nagelsmann is free to take his place on the touchline for the top-of-the-table home clash with Union Berlin on Sunday.

According to the DFB, Nagelsmann has already agreed to the fine.

