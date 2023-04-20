Bayern Munich’s Champions League exit on Wednesday has turned the focus on the club’s hierarchy and their surprise decision to sack former manager Julian Nagelsmann.

The six-time winners drew 1-1 at home against Manchester City but went out 4-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals, after a 3-0 first leg demolition in Manchester.

Nagelsmann was sacked in late March with the club still in the mix for a treble.

In six matches under Tuchel, Bayern have won two, drawn two and lost two, being eliminated from both the German Cup and the Champions League.

But while Tuchel is likely to be spared much of the criticism due to the little time he has had in the job so far, the focus has been laid squarely on club leadership.

