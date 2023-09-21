Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane said his side needed to be calmer and more in control after a “wild” 4-3 home victory over Manchester United in the Champion League on Wednesday.

Bayern led 2-0 and then 3-1 with two minutes remaining, but needed an injury time goal from French teenager Mathys Tel to secure the win, with two late Casemiro goals giving United a sniff of at least claiming an unlikely point.

Sane scored the opener thanks to some clever work from Harry Kane.

Speaking with DAZN, Sane said while the “wild” game was good for spectators, his side almost gave victory away.

