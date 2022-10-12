Leon Goretzka’s brace inspired Bayern Munich to a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Wednesday that sent the German side through to the last 16.

Bayern, who won their Champions League group in each of the last four seasons, now lead Group C with 12 points from four games.

Their last-16 berth was secured by a wild 3-3 draw between Barcelona and Inter Milan in the other game in their section on Wednesday.

Thumped 5-0 by Bayern a week ago, Plzen found themselves trailing again after just 10 minutes in the Czech Republic.

Sadio Mane played a give-and-go with Goretzka to beat the Plzen defence and had no problems firing past Plzen goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek.

Julian Nagelsmann made six changes from the first meeting, using Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Mueller who had missed the home game because of COVID-19 infections.

