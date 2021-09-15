Thomas Mueller said Bayern Munich’s dominant 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday sent an important message to their rivals for this season’s Champions League title.
The Bundesliga giants handed Barcelona a brutal demonstration of how far their opponents have fallen as Mueller scored the opening goal at the Camp Nou before Robert Lewandowski netted twice.
Without Lionel Messi for a first European campaign since 2003, Barca were outplayed by a Bayern team who could have scored more after weathering an opening storm by the hosts.
