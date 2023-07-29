A Bayern Munich side missing the departing Sadio Mane beat Kawasaki Frontale 1-0 on Saturday with a goal by substitute Josip Stanisic in the second game of their Japan tour.

Forward Mane was left out of the squad for the friendly, with the German champions saying on Twitter that he was in talks with another club “and is therefore not in the line-up today”.

The 31-year-old former Liverpool star appears set to become the latest high-profile player to join the Saudi league with a move to Al Nassr, according to several media outlets.

