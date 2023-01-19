Bayern Munich have signed Yann Sommer from Borussia Moenchengladbach as a replacement for injured goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, the German champions confirmed on Thursday.

Sommer’s contract at Bayern will run until the summer of 2025, one year longer than Neuer’s current deal, which expires in 2024.

The 36-year-old Neuer was ruled out for the remainder of the season after breaking his leg in a skiing accident in December.

