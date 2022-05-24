Bayern Munich have signed Morocco right-back Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax on a free transfer, the Bundesliga champions announced on Tuesday.
Mazraoui has signed a deal until 2026 with the Bavarian giants who won a 10th straight Bundesliga title this season.
“I’m excited about joining one of the biggest clubs in Europe,” the 24-year-old said in a statement.
“I’ve chosen this club because I can win the biggest titles here.”
