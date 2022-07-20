Bayern Munich announced the signing of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt on a five-year deal on Tuesday with the Dutch international expected to become “a mainstay” as the German champions embark on the post Robert Lewandowski era.

“Matthijs de Ligt was a top target for us. With signings like this, the big aims that we have are achievable. The future face of our team is increasingly taking shape,” said Bayern president Herbert Heiner.

Reports in the German media put the cost to Bayern of securing the Dutch central defender at 70 million euros plus 10 million in bonuses ($82 million in total).

Bayern will use the proceeds from the transfer of Polish striker Lewandowski to Barcelona, estimated at more than 45 million euros, to help finance the move.

“This transfer is an important building block in the overall concept that we’re gradually putting into place. De Ligt should become a mainstay at FC Bayern” added Hainer.

