Bayern Munich have implored their fans to stop whistling winger Leroy Sane ahead of the Bundesliga champions’ home match against bottom club Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Bayern thrashed fifth-tier Bremer 12-0 in the German Cup on Wednesday with back-up striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scoring four goals, including a first-half hat-trick.

Despite setting up Choupo-Moting’s first two goals and scoring one himself at Bremer, Sane was the target of whistles from the travelling fans.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta