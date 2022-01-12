Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has signed a contract extension until 2027, the Bundesliga leaders confirmed Wednesday.
“I am very happy because FC Bayern are one of the best clubs in the world and I know that we still have a lot of opportunities and big goals,” the France winger said in a statement.
The 25-year-old joined Bayern from Juventus in 2015, initially on a two-year loan, and went on to score the winning goal in the 2020 Champions League final.
