Canadian winger Alphonso Davies is set to make his return for Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final, first leg at Villarreal on Wednesday after a Covid-related heart problem.

The 21-year-old last played in December having been diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, after he tested positive for coronavirus in January.

“’Phonzie’ (Davies) will be back, the medical examinations have been so positive that he could play from the start,” Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said Tuesday.

