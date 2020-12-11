Robert Lewandowski, the German league’s top-scorer, can make his 200th Bundesliga appearance for Bayern Munich in Saturday’s tricky away match at FC Union, where Germany’s leading clubs have struggled in the past.

In fact, Lewandowski could claim two milestones in Berlin as he is just two short of scoring 250 Bundesliga goals for both Bayern and ex-club Dortmund.

Lewandowski has shaken off a leg knock which ruled him out of Wednesday’s 2-0 home win over Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League with the holders already through to the last 16 as group winners.

“I assume that he is 100 per cent fit,” said Bayern coach Hansi Flick before they headed to Berlin.

Lewandowski, the Bundesliga’s top scorer for the last three seasons, once again leads the way with 12 goals so far.

