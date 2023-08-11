Bayern Munich are working with the “highest priority” to sign England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham but the deal is not finalised yet, the German club’s boss said Friday.

Thomas Tuchel’s comments came as British media reported that the 30-year-old striker was heading to Germany to have a medical at Bayern after weeks of negotiations finally led to an agreement.

Bayern reportedly had a bid of 100 million euros ($110 million) for Kane accepted on Thursday, with the decision on whether or not to leave left to the player.

