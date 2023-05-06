Serge Gnabry scored his second goal in two games to help Bayern Munich to a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen on Sunday, moving his side a step closer to an 11th successive Bundesliga title.

Gnabry netted the opener as Bayern battled to a hard-fought win which strengthened their grip on first place and heaped pressure on title rivals Borussia Dortmund.

The league leaders are now four points ahead of Dortmund, who have a game in hand against Wolfsburg on Sunday.

More details on SportsDesk.