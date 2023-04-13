Bayern Munich have suspended forward Sadio Mane for one game following an altercation with Leroy Sane after this week’s Champions League loss to Man City, the club announced Thursday.

Newspaper Bild reported former City winger Sane was hit in the face by the Senegal attacker, suffering a cut lip after Tuesday’s loss.

“Sadio Mane, 31, will not be in the FC Bayern squad for the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim next Saturday,” Bayern said.

“The reason is misconduct by Mane after FC Bayern’s Champions League game at Manchester City.

“In addition, Mane will receive a fine,” they added.

