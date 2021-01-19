Bayern Munich will face either African champions Al Ahly or Al Duhail of Qatar in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup next month, following the draw at FIFA’s headquarters in Zurich on Tuesday.

The semi-final will be played on Monday, February 8 at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, just outside the Qatari capital Doha.

Before that Al Ahly and Al Duhail will meet on February 4 at the nearby Education City Stadium, another of the venues for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Cairo giants Al Ahly, coached by South Africa’s Pitso Mosimane, are Africa’s most successful club having been continental champions nine times.

