Tottenham striker Harry Kane said his head has not been turned by speculation linking him with a move to Bayern Munich as the England captain prepares for a huge few months for club and country.

Kane failed to engineer a move to Manchester City last year and has just over 18 months left on his contract at Tottenham.

Bayern are rumoured to be preparing a bid for the 29-year-old to succeed Robert Lewandowski as the German champions’ centre-forward.

“I’m focusing on Tottenham Hotspur and trying to do our best,” said Kane as he faced the media ahead of Spurs’ Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

“For sure Bayern are a top, top club but all my concentration is on Tottenham.”

Kane faces a brutal schedule before the end of the year with Tottenham having 10 more games before the break for the World Cup in November.

