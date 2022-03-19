Pressure is piling up for Bayern Munich on and off the field amid speculation about stars Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry while their bid for a 10th straight Bundesliga title is under threat after seeing their lead slashed.

Bayern face a tough home tie Saturday against Union Berlin, who are known for grinding out results, while the hosts have defenders Niklas Suele and Benjamin Pavard sidelined respectively by injury and Covid.

“We will have to change a few things in defence,” Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann said Friday.

